Moviemaking Camps

Youth get to flex their creative technology muscles through creating an original movie from start to finish. Campers, ages 6-14, will learn how to operate a camera, edit in iMovie, create storyboards and use our Green Screen Studio! A matinee of the youth’s film projects will be premiered on the last day of camp to a full house in our independent movie theater, the Digital Gym CINEMA! No experience necessary!

Learn more and register here: https://digitalgym.org/youth-media-camps/