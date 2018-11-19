Moviemaking Camps
Digital Gym Cinema 2921 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, San Diego, California 92104
Youth get to flex their creative technology muscles through creating an original movie from start to finish. Campers, ages 6-14, will learn how to operate a camera, edit in iMovie, create storyboards and use our Green Screen Studio! A matinee of the youth’s film projects will be premiered on the last day of camp to a full house in our independent movie theater, the Digital Gym CINEMA! No experience necessary!
Learn more and register here: https://digitalgym.org/youth-media-camps/
Info
Digital Gym Cinema 2921 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, San Diego, California 92104 View Map
North Park