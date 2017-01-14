Ellen Salk, Lael Corbin, Kathryn Nova Williams, Griselda Rosas, and Brittany Austen Segal are several of Bread and Salt's featured artists.

Also on view will be the open studio of our current artist in residence Melissa Walter.

And don't forget to stop by and say hello to Max Daily and Ryan Severance at OSLOs.

The show closes February 28.

Ellen Salk -Image and Voice

Is a sound and image immersive piece made specifically for our special projects gallery.Rachel Le Vine is the so und engineer with music by Elizabeth Schwartz.

Lael Corbin- THRUST,WEIGHT,DRAG,LIFT

This work is exploring the use of time,space and materials in our largest gallery while the artist investigates the theme of thrust,weight,drag and lift.

Moving Forward

a showing of new works by

San Diego Artists Kathryn Nova Williams and Brittany Austen Segal

Also new works by Tijuana based artist Griselda Rosas.

FREE

Gallery hours 11-4pm Monday-Friday or for appointment or questions email breadandsaltgallery@gmail.com breadandsaltsandiego.com