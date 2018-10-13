MOWW presents the 62nd Massing of the Colors and Service of Remembrance
Balboa Park, Spreckels Organ Pavilion 1549 El Prado, San Diego, California 92101
This traditional patriotic ceremony honors the flag of our country and those, living and deceased, who fought to gain and preserve our freedoms. The ceremony is also designed to instill and foster patriotism and love-of-country. Please come out and join the celebration with members of our armed forces, veterans organizations, law enforcement agencies, and civic and youth groups. It is free and kid friendly!
