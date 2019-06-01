Through “Mozart & The Mind”, the nonprofit Mainly Mozart is invested in exploring the limitless potential of the human mind across all of its manifestations – “because the world needs to hear ALL of its Mozarts”.

This year we are thrilled to bring to San Diego a group of brilliant musicians, artists, authors and poets from across the US, all “Mozarts” of their artforms. While their work shines on its own, of its own merit, they are also invested in sharing their personal perspectives on life with Autism. Some consider “autistic” to be part of their identity and their work. Others consider they are “on the autism spectrum” and that is separate from their work or identities. They are coming to share how they each found their inner “Mozart”, and orchestrated their strengths and success. In addition, we bring together professionals from the various fields of Psychology, Social Sciences, Education, Music Therapy, Art, Drama/Theatre, and Film/Media to explore: How do we create a truly inclusive and empowering environment in our communities? Most importantly, we invite everyone who is personally or professionally involved in Autism to bring their ideas, questions, and concerns to explore this topic with our speakers. We aim to take your input to build on our existing inclusive Mainly Mozart Youth Orchestra and expand our programs for years to come