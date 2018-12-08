Mr. Dickens' Christmas Carol Dessert Theatre

to Google Calendar - Mr. Dickens' Christmas Carol Dessert Theatre - 2018-12-08 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mr. Dickens' Christmas Carol Dessert Theatre - 2018-12-08 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mr. Dickens' Christmas Carol Dessert Theatre - 2018-12-08 19:00:00 iCalendar - Mr. Dickens' Christmas Carol Dessert Theatre - 2018-12-08 19:00:00

Canyon Community Church 610 Paseo Del Rey, Chula Vista, California 91910

In this imaginative one-man version of the classic tale, author Charles Dickens has gathered an audience of friends (including you) as he presents his newest work, acting out all of the parts himself. Dickens' timeless story of repentance, redemption and hope comes to life in this festive and moving adaptation. Appropriate for ages 8 and up. Free childcare provided for infants-age 3. Tickets $10 or four for $35. Purchase tickets online at https://tithe.ly/event-registration/#/498964

Info
Canyon Community Church 610 Paseo Del Rey, Chula Vista, California 91910 View Map
Holiday Events, Theater
Chula Vista
to Google Calendar - Mr. Dickens' Christmas Carol Dessert Theatre - 2018-12-08 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mr. Dickens' Christmas Carol Dessert Theatre - 2018-12-08 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mr. Dickens' Christmas Carol Dessert Theatre - 2018-12-08 19:00:00 iCalendar - Mr. Dickens' Christmas Carol Dessert Theatre - 2018-12-08 19:00:00