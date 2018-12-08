Mr. Dickens' Christmas Carol Dessert Theatre

In this imaginative one-man version of the classic tale, author Charles Dickens has gathered an audience of friends (including you) as he presents his newest work, acting out all of the parts himself. Dickens' timeless story of repentance, redemption and hope comes to life in this festive and moving adaptation. Appropriate for ages 8 and up. Free childcare provided for infants-age 3. Tickets $10 or four for $35. Purchase tickets online at https://tithe.ly/event-registration/#/498964