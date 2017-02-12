Murder in Polná Part 1 and Part 2 - San Diego Jewish Film Festival

to Google Calendar - Murder in Polná Part 1 and Part 2 - San Diego Jewish Film Festival - 2017-02-12 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Murder in Polná Part 1 and Part 2 - San Diego Jewish Film Festival - 2017-02-12 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Murder in Polná Part 1 and Part 2 - San Diego Jewish Film Festival - 2017-02-12 16:30:00 iCalendar - Murder in Polná Part 1 and Part 2 - San Diego Jewish Film Festival - 2017-02-12 16:30:00

Edwards San Marcos Stadium 18 1180 West San Marcos Boulevard, San Marcos, California 92078

This two-part historical drama is about the Hilsner Affair, a highly contested criminal case in Czechoslovakia that intensified a growing anti-Semitic movement. On Easter Sunday 1899, a young seamstress is found dead in a small village near Polná. The circumstances of her death are unusual: a cutting wound on her throat with no signs of sexual abuse and little blood at the crime scene. Investigators conclude it was part of a Jewish Passover ritual. Leopold Hilsner, a young Jewish rover and beggar, becomes the prime suspect. His subsequent trial and death sentence instigate riots against Jews. Tomáš G. Masaryk, a professor of sociology in Prague who eventually became Czechoslovakian president, intervenes with dramatic consequences.

Directors: Viktor Polesný and Vaclav Jester

Narrative / History & War / 86 mins each / Czech Republic / 2016 / Subtitled / West Coast Premiere

Introduced By: Sandra Silverstein, Film Festival Committee

LOCATIONS AND SHOWTIMES:

San Marcos Sunday, February 12, 2017 4:30PM (Part 1)

San Marcos Sunday, February 12, 2017 6:15PM (Part 2)

LFJCC Sunday, February 19, 2017 1:00PM (Part 1)

LFJCC Sunday, February 19, 2017 2:45PM (Part 2)

EDWARDS SAN MARCOS STADIUM 18

1180 W. San Marcos Boulevard

San Marcos, CA 92069

760.471.3734

Next to Restaurant Row

DAVID & DOROTHEA GARFIELD THEATRE

AT THE JCC

Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center

JACOBS FAMILY CAMPUS

4126 Executive Drive

La Jolla, CA 92037

Info

Edwards San Marcos Stadium 18 1180 West San Marcos Boulevard, San Marcos, California 92078 View Map

Film

Visit Event Website

8583621348

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Murder in Polná Part 1 and Part 2 - San Diego Jewish Film Festival - 2017-02-12 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Murder in Polná Part 1 and Part 2 - San Diego Jewish Film Festival - 2017-02-12 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Murder in Polná Part 1 and Part 2 - San Diego Jewish Film Festival - 2017-02-12 16:30:00 iCalendar - Murder in Polná Part 1 and Part 2 - San Diego Jewish Film Festival - 2017-02-12 16:30:00