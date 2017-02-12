Murder in Polná Part 1 and Part 2 - San Diego Jewish Film Festival
This two-part historical drama is about the Hilsner Affair, a highly contested criminal case in Czechoslovakia that intensified a growing anti-Semitic movement. On Easter Sunday 1899, a young seamstress is found dead in a small village near Polná. The circumstances of her death are unusual: a cutting wound on her throat with no signs of sexual abuse and little blood at the crime scene. Investigators conclude it was part of a Jewish Passover ritual. Leopold Hilsner, a young Jewish rover and beggar, becomes the prime suspect. His subsequent trial and death sentence instigate riots against Jews. Tomáš G. Masaryk, a professor of sociology in Prague who eventually became Czechoslovakian president, intervenes with dramatic consequences.
Directors: Viktor Polesný and Vaclav Jester
Narrative / History & War / 86 mins each / Czech Republic / 2016 / Subtitled / West Coast Premiere
LOCATIONS AND SHOWTIMES:
San Marcos Sunday, February 12, 2017 4:30PM (Part 1)
San Marcos Sunday, February 12, 2017 6:15PM (Part 2)
LFJCC Sunday, February 19, 2017 1:00PM (Part 1)
LFJCC Sunday, February 19, 2017 2:45PM (Part 2)
EDWARDS SAN MARCOS STADIUM 18
1180 W. San Marcos Boulevard
San Marcos, CA 92069
760.471.3734
Next to Restaurant Row
DAVID & DOROTHEA GARFIELD THEATRE
AT THE JCC
Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center
JACOBS FAMILY CAMPUS
4126 Executive Drive
La Jolla, CA 92037
Edwards San Marcos Stadium 18 1180 West San Marcos Boulevard, San Marcos, California 92078 View Map
