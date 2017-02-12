Murder in Polná Part 1 and Part 2 - San Diego Jewish Film Festival

This two-part historical drama is about the Hilsner Affair, a highly contested criminal case in Czechoslovakia that intensified a growing anti-Semitic movement. On Easter Sunday 1899, a young seamstress is found dead in a small village near Polná. The circumstances of her death are unusual: a cutting wound on her throat with no signs of sexual abuse and little blood at the crime scene. Investigators conclude it was part of a Jewish Passover ritual. Leopold Hilsner, a young Jewish rover and beggar, becomes the prime suspect. His subsequent trial and death sentence instigate riots against Jews. Tomáš G. Masaryk, a professor of sociology in Prague who eventually became Czechoslovakian president, intervenes with dramatic consequences.

Directors: Viktor Polesný and Vaclav Jester

Narrative / History & War / 86 mins each / Czech Republic / 2016 / Subtitled / West Coast Premiere

Introduced By: Sandra Silverstein, Film Festival Committee

San Marcos Sunday, February 12, 2017 4:30PM (Part 1)

San Marcos Sunday, February 12, 2017 6:15PM (Part 2)

LFJCC Sunday, February 19, 2017 1:00PM (Part 1)

LFJCC Sunday, February 19, 2017 2:45PM (Part 2)

