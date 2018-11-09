The Murder Mystery at the Murder Mystery
First UU Church of San Diego 4190 Front St., San Diego, California 92103
Looking Glass Theatre presents this hilarious play-within-a-play that is sure to keep audiences guessing whodunnit.
Performances Fridays and Saturday evenings at 7pm. Sunday matinee at 4pm.
Suggested donations are $10 for students and military, $13 in advance, and $15 at the door.
Concessions available. Free parking.
Info
Theater
Hillcrest, Mission Hills