The Murder Mystery at the Murder Mystery

Looking Glass Theatre presents this hilarious play-within-a-play that is sure to keep audiences guessing whodunnit.

Performances Fridays and Saturday evenings at 7pm. Sunday matinee at 4pm.

Suggested donations are $10 for students and military, $13 in advance, and $15 at the door.

Concessions available. Free parking.

First UU Church of San Diego 4190 Front St., San Diego, California 92103 View Map
Theater
Hillcrest, Mission Hills
619-306-4369
