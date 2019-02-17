Murphy's Celtic Legacy
Featuring dancers and musicians from Riverdance, Lord of the Dance and Celtic Woman, Murphy’s Celtic Legacy is the next generation Irish dance spectacular. Created by Chris Hannon, former principal dancer for Lord of the Dance, Murphy’s Celtic Legacy features original choreography that combines traditional Irish dance with modern dance and live music.
Poway Center for the Performing Arts 15498 Espola Rd. , Poway, California 92064 View Map
