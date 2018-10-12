Alonso Ruizpalacios (GÜEROS) directs MUSEO, an unforgettable heist thriller starring Gael Garcia Bernal about two unlikely thieves who set out to steal cultural artifacts from Mexico’s iconic National Anthropology museum on Christmas Eve. Inspired by true events.

Museo is “An endlessly entertaining, challenging investigation of history that confirms Ruizpalacios' status as the next big thing in Mexican cinema.” - The Playlist