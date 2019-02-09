Museum Day
Antique Gas and Steam Engine Museum (AGSEM), 2040 North Santa Fe , Vista, California 92083
Come join us for Museum Day at the Antique Gas and Steam Engine Museum. We'll be featuring our Gas Engine Row where you can see our antique gas engines in operation. We'll have a scavenger hunt for kids, crafts, model train exhibits, the blacksmith workshop will be open, our weavers will be doing demonstrations and much more! We invite you for a fun filled day at the museum! Admission and parking are free!
Info
Antique Gas and Steam Engine Museum (AGSEM), 2040 North Santa Fe , Vista, California 92083 View Map
Vista