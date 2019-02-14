Museum of What Pop-Up LOVE TOUR Visits North County

The Museum of What LOVE TOUR is a non-traditional pop-up museum, featuring an array of blissful exhibits that will inspire guests to “live, laugh, & love.” The museum kicks off on Valentine’s Day, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 and runs through April 15, 2019.

Are you ready to make sandcastles with your besties? Or jump into our 'love nest' with your sweetie? Or perhaps take our pink flamingos for a walk? (Not real ones, of course!) Or maybe you want to recline in our hugs & kisses lounge? Or attach a special lock of love on our Paris fence? Or write something special on our gigantic wishing tree!

The LOVE TOUR will delight senses as you touch, smell, feel, and listen to our fabulous exhibits all inspired by love and happiness. Captivating displays, thoughtful presentations, and a modern twist on entertainment – it’s something you don’t want to miss!

Tickets are $24 for adults and $15 for children ages 4-12 (children 3 and younger are free; no ticket required), and can be purchased here.

For more information, visit www.museumofwhat.com.