Music Appreciation Series: The Creativity of John Williams

John Williams has received 24 Grammy Awards, 5 Academy Awards and more! Trained at Julliard, Williams is an American master of dramatic and romantic orchestral music. During this class you will be delighted with the diversity of his genius. Selections will include themes from Sugarland Express, Close Encounters, Memoirs of a Geisha, and much more. Come and experience a true American composer!

Tue, May 14, 2-3pm. Free/M, $15/NM.