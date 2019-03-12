Music Appreciation Series

La Jolla Community Center 6811 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla, California 92037

Every Second Tuesday of the month!

The Fabulous Diversity of Celtic Folk Music

The musical traditions of Ireland, Scotland and other Celtic regions contain exceptional beauty: variety and unity, creativity and love. A collection of traditional and contemporary musical expressions will delight and warm your heart.

Tue, Mar 12, 3:30-4:30pm. Free/M, $15/NM.

