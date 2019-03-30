MUSIC CONNECTS: San Diego Symphony in Clairemont Mesa

Price: FREE

Dates:

03/30/2019 11am & 12:30pm

Tickets & Info: https://www.sandiegosymphony.org/performances/music-connects-san-diego-symphony/

About:

Dana Sadava, conductor

PROGRAM:

MOZART: Divertimento No. 11 in D Major, K. 251

GRIEG: Heart-Wounds, Op. 34

BARTÓK: Rumanian Folk Dances, for String Orchestra

HAYDN: Symphony No. 1 in D Major, Hob. I:1

The San Diego Symphony is coming to Clairemont Mesa for a free concert of classical favorites. This one-hour concert is perfect for all ages and features the musicians of the San Diego Symphony. Find Your Music™ at this fun, FREE community event!