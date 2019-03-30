MUSIC CONNECTS: San Diego Symphony in Clairemont Mesa
St. Mark's United Methodist Church 3502 Clairemont Dr., San Diego, California 92117
Price: FREE
Dates:
03/30/2019 11am & 12:30pm
Tickets & Info: https://www.sandiegosymphony.org/performances/music-connects-san-diego-symphony/
About:
Dana Sadava, conductor
PROGRAM:
MOZART: Divertimento No. 11 in D Major, K. 251
GRIEG: Heart-Wounds, Op. 34
BARTÓK: Rumanian Folk Dances, for String Orchestra
HAYDN: Symphony No. 1 in D Major, Hob. I:1
The San Diego Symphony is coming to Clairemont Mesa for a free concert of classical favorites. This one-hour concert is perfect for all ages and features the musicians of the San Diego Symphony. Find Your Music™ at this fun, FREE community event!