Enjoy a concert of music recently composed by Nicolas Reveles, pianist, composer and opera educator, including his latest opera with librettist Michael Vegas Mussman, Take Care of Him. Besides the composer (piano), collaborating artists will include clarinetist Peter Dayeh, bass Ted Pickell, mezzo sopranos Susana Poretsky and Sarah-Nicole Carter, aritones Michael Sokol and John Craig Johnson and tenor Bernardo Bermudez.

Wed, Sep 18, 7-8:30pm.$20 suggested donation.