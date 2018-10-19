Music in the Park Luncheon
Balboa Park Club 2150 Pan American Road West, San Diego, California 92101
Friends of Balboa Park recognizes those who make a difference in Balboa Park at the organization’s Annual Awards Luncheon, to be held on Friday, October 19. This year’s event will honor musical entities in the Park, including the Spreckels Organ Society and the San Diego Youth Symphony & Conservatory. The event will also highlight volunteers and leaders who help make the Park the jewel that it is for residents and visitors.
