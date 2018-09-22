The Music of Poetry: Poems of the Masters Sung with Piano Accompaniment

La Jolla Riford Library 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, La Jolla, California 92037

Concert pianist and songwriter who composes songs using the poetry of several of the great literary masters - Lord Byron, Thoreau, Poe, Frost, Longfellow, Dylan Thomas, etc. Performance includes a little background on each poem and poet. Erik Quisling is an author who has appeared in Rolling Stone magazine and on NPR.

Info
La Jolla Riford Library 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, La Jolla, California 92037 View Map
Music, Performance
La Jolla
858-552-1657
