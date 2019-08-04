Music Reading Crash Course

Ever wish you could read sheet music​? Or write down your own musical ideas more clearly? Do you want to brush up on rusty musicianship skills you haven't used in a while? Then this class is for you!

​This class introduces students to the rudiments of Western music notation with a focus on rhythm and pitch reading. Aural, written, and hands on exercises will help students build confidence in their music reading abilities!

Enroll @ https://northparkvoicestudio.as.me/RHYTHM

8 Class Sessions

Sundays from 3:00pm - 4:30 pm

August 4 - September 22

@ North Park Voice Studio

​4535 30th Street, Suite 116, San Diego, CA 92116

$160 / 8 classes

Dr. Eric Derr is a percussionist, new music advocate, and passionate educator living in San Diego. From 2012-2014, Eric taught at the University of California, San Diego where he led courses on aural skills and experimental practices in popular music. From 2016-2018, he taught music theory at Temple University. Read more about Eric at www.ericderr.com.