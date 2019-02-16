Music Theory Workshop

This free workshop will introduce you to the notes of a major scale and two ways to refer to them. During the session, we will define the special relationship between notes of the major scale focusing on two in particular. We will discuss chords from the major scale and cover the reference to chord progressions. The workshop will be hosted by Greg Campbell of Canyon Community Church. Greg has been a worship leader and a professional musician for over 30 years with experience in professional sound reinforcement as well. Though this workshop is designed to introduce the intermediate player to concepts that will help them make sense of things they've experienced but may not not fully understand, it is open to musicians of every level. Cost is free. Event at Canyon Community Church, 610 Paseo del Rey, Chula Vista CA 91910. Register online at tinyurl.com/musicwrkshp