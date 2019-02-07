This year’s San Diego International Jewish Film Festival opens with the West Coast premiere of “ It Must Schwing: The Blue Note Story ” Thursday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Reading Cinemas Town Square. The film chronicles the lives of Alfred Lion and Francis Wolff, two young émigrés who fled from Berlin before the Nazi regime in 1939 that founded the legendary jazz label Blue Note Records in New York. The label rose to prominence for assembling an impressive roster of jazz greats including Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Herbie Hancock, Sonny Rollins, Wayne Shorter, Thelonious Monk, Quincy Jones and more.

For showtimes and full film descriptions, visit www.sdjff.org . Single ticket prices are $13.25 for JCC members and $15.25 for non-members. Opening and closing night film tickets are $18.00. Festival passes, senior, student and group rate discounts are available. To purchase tickets, visit www.sdcjc.org/sdjff/current