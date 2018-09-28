Mystic India: The World Tour

Poway Center for the Performing Arts 15498 Espola Rd. , Poway, California 92064

Mystic India: The World Tour is a stunning visual display that takes audiences on a celebratory journey through the Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Punjab and Gujarat regions, through the folk and tribal dance styles of India as they progress into Bollywood films. Fusing dance, theater and spectacular special effects, Mystic India is the first internationally-touring Indian dance production headed by a USA-based dance company.

Poway Center for the Performing Arts 15498 Espola Rd. , Poway, California 92064
Poway, Rancho Bernardo, San Diego
858-748-0505
