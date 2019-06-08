N-E-1 and South Central Skankers at The Bancroft

N-E-1

Local Music Legends N-E-1 set to perform!

As one of the most well-known and highly regarded bands to come out of San Diego, N-E-1 has performed with such internationally renowned acts as “The Clash,” “Madness,” “UB40,” “Oingo Boingo” and “Translator.” Winners and national finalists in the 91X “Rocks to Riches” competition, rave reviews and write-ups in the San Diego Union Tribune, The Daily Californian, The Reader and Music Connection, top songwriting honors with the San Diego Music Association, 91X top 100 most requested bands, regulars on local radio and TV are all part of the band’s rich history.

South Central Skankers

South Central Skankers, also known as SCS, is a 9 piece ska rock band from Los Angeles California. Formed in 2002 in South Central Los Angeles, SCS has created a sound that can not be ignored by combining their take on genres such as ska, latin, reggae, punk and metal. Their unique and upbeat sound attracts people of all ages and from all walks of life. With a 5-piece “hornchestra”, furious basslines, skank-friendly keystrokes, heavy drumming; all woven together with infectious guitar riffs and soul-bending vocals, SCS manage to define their own sound which they refer to as “Ghetto Ska”

+ DJ Selector Dr. Bones spinning ska vinyl all night!

$7