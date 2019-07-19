The Naked I // Amalgamated Ska

Come on down to one of East Counties hottest spots for live music, Navajo Live, for a FREE SHOW featuring a couple of acts that will get you off your feet and feelin nice! Come hear the rockin' tunes from The Naked I followed by the eclectic instrumentation from the 2019 award winners for Best World Album Amalgamated Ska!

8:30 pm - 10:30 pm: The Naked I are bringing their brand of up-tempo blues rock with a funky rhythm section, come on out and get in the groove!

http://www.thenakediband.com/

11 pm - 1 am: The Amalgamated will be playing a huge set of Traditional Ska, Rocksteady and Reggae!

No Cover Charge. Plenty of Free Parking. 21+.

https://www.facebook.com/theamalgamated/

https://www.theamalgamated.com/

~ A Bar None Production: https://www.facebook.com/BarNoneProductions/