Namaste Yoga Immersion with Colin Wolpert (2 Weekends) - option to continue to Yoga Teacher Training

Delve deeper into your practice by immersing in an intensive program to experience the essence of yoga. Suitable for beginners, seasoned teachers and every-body in between. Discover modern application of ancient yogic wisdom, explore meditation and learn breathing techniques whilst gaining a thorough understanding of important poses. At the conclusion of this program, participants will be equipped to create uniquely sequenced practices that are kind on the body. Whether for a home practice or advanced public studio classes, the sequencing system is simple, yet unpredictable and exciting. This immersion includes modules from our Yoga Alliance Certified Yoga Teacher Training. All hours count towards our 200 hour Teacher Training program. It is an invaluable self-development tool. Registered teachers receive approved continuing education credits.