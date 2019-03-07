Nanimarquina Offers 20% Discount during NM Sale

nanimarquina, the family-owned rug design brand, is pleased to announce that from March 7th to March 24th the company will host their NM sale at participating dealers, offering 20% off their entire collection, including standard and custom sizes. This is a great opportunity to own unique, hand-made rugs for below retail value. Sale items include rugs from the 2018 collections such as, Shade Palette 4 (originally $2,151, now $1,721), Blur (originally $3,486, now $2,789), and Tres Vegetal (originally $1,801, now $1,441) along with the remainder of nanimarquina’s collections.