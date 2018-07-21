Nano Explorations
Visions Art Museum: Contemporary Quilts + Textiles 2825 Dewey Road, Suite 100, San Diego, California 92106
Nano Explorations by Kathy Weaver of Highland Park, IL features the artist’s interest in the emergent relationships between robotics and humans. Her work focuses on an organic view of robotic technology. Weaver airbrushes paintings on bridal satin and then embroiders and quilts the work.
