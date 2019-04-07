Narrative Non-Fiction Read and Critique with Felicia Campbell

Nonfiction is often thought of in terms of technical guides and news reports, but some of the greatest stories are the true stories happening all around us. Great narrative nonfiction is well-researched, fact-based storytelling that incorporates the tools of fiction, from creating a narrative persona, setting scenes, presenting interesting characters, to creating the look and feel of a setting for the purposes of journalism or book-length writing. We will work on the mechanics of your creative endeavor, and the analytical side of editing and selection.

Through feedback from Felicia, a veteran magazine editor and published author, and the input of your fellow workshoppers, this four-week class will help you to further define your story angle, identify your audience, refine your voice, and make a game-plan for any additional reporting and research you need to do to make your story and pitch as strong as possible, whether it is destined for the pages of a magazine or a book.

We will spend the first class reading and discussing your pitch, outline, or first draft and going through some in-class exercises. The second and third weeks will be spent doing read and critique to help you focus and polish your story. The final week we will have read and critique as well as a discussion on pitching and book proposals.

Please bring a draft of your pitch (query) letter, story outline, and/or up to four pages of writing to share during the workshop. If you are still in the development stage of your project, feel free to bring a simple outline and a page of writing that you think you might want to include in your project.

