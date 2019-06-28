Nat Diego 2019

Join us for the Third Annual Nat Diego! Where sun, fun and natural wine throw a binge of a weekender!

What is natural wine, you say? Why it's wine made by people who are breaking the status-quo of industrialized winemaking and rediscovering a heritage in which farming and winemaking are intimately linked. Natural wine is made without chemical additives. It is made by hand and farmed responsibly. It is better for you.* It is wine that displays a sense of place and it is wine that tastes great!

​So, come taste the exciting world of natural wine and learn about what you drink with us. This year's theme is "Farming Simply" so expect to go home knowing little bit about Natural Farming. We guarantee your taste buds will be happy and that natural winemakers have more fun. ​

*we're not doctors or scientists

Schedule:

Friday June 28th, 11am and 1:30 pm: Producer Seminars at Vino Carta! Seating is limited to 30 people. $20 for each seminar.

Friday June 28th, 7 - 10 PM: Opening Night: "Ladies Night!" in The Rose Sidebar. Join us for a celebration of ladies in wine! $45

Saturday June 29th, 12pm - 4 PM: The Grand Tasting! Join us for a fun filled tasting at Bread and Salt in Barrio Logan. $65

Saturday June 29th, 8pm - Midnight: Closing Party at Vino Carta! Free!