Warwick's will host Natasha Solomons as she discusses and signs her new book, "House of Gold." Solomons is a screenwriter and the "New York Times" bestselling author of "The House at Tyneford." This event is free and open to the public. Reserved Seating is available when the book is pre-ordered from Warwick's for the event. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed. Please call the Warwick's Book Dept. (858) 454-0347 or visit www.warwicks.com for details.