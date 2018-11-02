Nathan James and Nathan & Jessie at EVE Encinitas
Eve Encinitas 575 575 South Coast Highway 101, San Diego, California 92024
A night of resonator blues and jazzy folk. A master of American roots and blues music, Nathan James brings the the foot stomping, feel the beat in your chest kind of performance, while world traveling minstrels, Nathan & Jessie swing their folk tunes with jazz inspired improvisation on resonator guitars and sing sweet melodies in English, Spanish and French.
Tickets: $7.00 Online and $10 at the Door
Info
Eve Encinitas 575 575 South Coast Highway 101, San Diego, California 92024 View Map
Music
Encinitas