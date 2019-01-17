National Bootlegger’s Day Brewery Crawl with San Diego Beer, Wine & Spirits Tours

to Google Calendar - National Bootlegger’s Day Brewery Crawl with San Diego Beer, Wine & Spirits Tours - 2019-01-17 11:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - National Bootlegger’s Day Brewery Crawl with San Diego Beer, Wine & Spirits Tours - 2019-01-17 11:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - National Bootlegger’s Day Brewery Crawl with San Diego Beer, Wine & Spirits Tours - 2019-01-17 11:30:00 iCalendar - National Bootlegger’s Day Brewery Crawl with San Diego Beer, Wine & Spirits Tours - 2019-01-17 11:30:00

Old Town Transit Center 4005 Taylor 4005 Taylor Street, San Diego, California 92110

Raise a glass to the rebels this National Bootlegger’s Day! Explore San Diego’s craft beer scene and rich history with an industry professional on this guided hop-on, hop-off Beer Train Trolley Tour.

More info: https://sandiegobeerwinespiritstours.com/tours/train-tours/san-diego-beer-train-trolley-tour/

Info
Old Town Transit Center 4005 Taylor 4005 Taylor Street, San Diego, California 92110 View Map
San Diego
to Google Calendar - National Bootlegger’s Day Brewery Crawl with San Diego Beer, Wine & Spirits Tours - 2019-01-17 11:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - National Bootlegger’s Day Brewery Crawl with San Diego Beer, Wine & Spirits Tours - 2019-01-17 11:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - National Bootlegger’s Day Brewery Crawl with San Diego Beer, Wine & Spirits Tours - 2019-01-17 11:30:00 iCalendar - National Bootlegger’s Day Brewery Crawl with San Diego Beer, Wine & Spirits Tours - 2019-01-17 11:30:00