National Carousel Day
Balboa Park Carousel 2920 Zoo Dr. , San Diego, California 92101
Celebrate the 3rd Annual National Carousel Day at the historic Balboa Park Carousel. The event is free to attend, and will feature musical entertainment, free carousel rides all day, face painting, food vendors, children’s activities and more fun for the whole family!
The annual event commemorates the purchase of the historic Carousel by local nonprofit Friends of Balboa Park to ensure that it remains a historic park landmark for years to come.
