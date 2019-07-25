National Carousel Day

to Google Calendar - National Carousel Day - 2019-07-25 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - National Carousel Day - 2019-07-25 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - National Carousel Day - 2019-07-25 11:00:00 iCalendar - National Carousel Day - 2019-07-25 11:00:00

Balboa Park Carousel 2920 Zoo Dr. , San Diego, California 92101

Celebrate the 3rd Annual National Carousel Day at the historic Balboa Park Carousel. The event is free to attend, and will feature musical entertainment, free carousel rides all day, face painting, food vendors, children’s activities and more fun for the whole family!

The annual event commemorates the purchase of the historic Carousel by local nonprofit Friends of Balboa Park to ensure that it remains a historic park landmark for years to come.

Info

Balboa Park Carousel 2920 Zoo Dr. , San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Balboa Park
619-232-2282
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - National Carousel Day - 2019-07-25 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - National Carousel Day - 2019-07-25 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - National Carousel Day - 2019-07-25 11:00:00 iCalendar - National Carousel Day - 2019-07-25 11:00:00