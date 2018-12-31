National Comedy Theatre's New Years Eve Spectacular
National Comedy Theatre 3717 India St., San Diego, California 92101
Join us for a special New Year’s Eve comedy performance followed by a party with the cast of the show in and around the theatre. National Comedy Theatre is a high octane improv comedy show featuring San Diego’s best comedians performing a series of games and scenes all based on audience suggestions. This event is one of our most memorable shows of the year and is a great way to ring in the New Year.
Catered buffet before and after the performance
Champagne toast with the cast at Midnight.
Tickets are only $79
(probably the cheapest New Years in San Diego) and must be purchased online in advance
8:30 Doors Open - reception begins
9:30 NCT Show
12:00 Countdown to Midnight
12:01 Party With Cast
Last Year’s show sold out early, so don’t delay!