National Comedy Theatre's New Years Eve Spectacular

to Google Calendar - National Comedy Theatre's New Years Eve Spectacular - 2018-12-31 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - National Comedy Theatre's New Years Eve Spectacular - 2018-12-31 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - National Comedy Theatre's New Years Eve Spectacular - 2018-12-31 20:30:00 iCalendar - National Comedy Theatre's New Years Eve Spectacular - 2018-12-31 20:30:00

National Comedy Theatre 3717 India St., San Diego, California 92101

Join us for a special New Year’s Eve comedy performance followed by a party with the cast of the show in and around the theatre. National Comedy Theatre is a high octane improv comedy show featuring San Diego’s best comedians performing a series of games and scenes all based on audience suggestions. This event is one of our most memorable shows of the year and is a great way to ring in the New Year.

Catered buffet before and after the performance

Champagne toast with the cast at Midnight.

Tickets are only $79

(probably the cheapest New Years in San Diego) and must be purchased online in advance

8:30 Doors Open - reception begins

9:30 NCT Show

12:00 Countdown to Midnight

12:01 Party With Cast

Last Year’s show sold out early, so don’t delay!

Info
National Comedy Theatre 3717 India St., San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Comedy
Mission Hills, San Diego
619-295-4999
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - National Comedy Theatre's New Years Eve Spectacular - 2018-12-31 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - National Comedy Theatre's New Years Eve Spectacular - 2018-12-31 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - National Comedy Theatre's New Years Eve Spectacular - 2018-12-31 20:30:00 iCalendar - National Comedy Theatre's New Years Eve Spectacular - 2018-12-31 20:30:00