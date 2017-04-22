National Math Festival Day

Reuben H. Fleet Science Center 1875 El Prado, San Diego, California 92101

Come explore fun mathematics activities at the Fleet. Through hand-on activities, performances, games and more, the National Math Festival celebrates the role math plays in our lives. Organized by the Mathematical Sciences Research Institute (MSRI) in cooperation with the Institute for Advanced Study (IAS) and the National Museum of Mathematics (MoMath). 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Fleet Theater Lobby. Activities free with paid gallery admission.

Info

Reuben H. Fleet Science Center 1875 El Prado, San Diego, California 92101

Balboa Park

