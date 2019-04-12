National Poetry Month, Cultures Connect

On Friday, April 12, Poetry & Art Series 2019 at the San Diego Art Institute (SDAI) presents Cultures Connect, a reading by renowned authors Kimberly Dark, Malachi Black, Jennifer Minniti-Shippey, Mario DeMatteo, minerva, Shadab Zeest Hashmi, and Gerardo Navarro, a.k.a. Nemónico. People’s Choice open mic follows. Hosted by Michael Klam and Jim Moreno. DJ Gill Sotu will provide music and sound throughout the show. Cultures Connect is a collaboration between San Diego Writers, Ink; SDAI; P&A; and Jim Moreno.

This interactive arts and culture experience will include beverages, snacks and time to mingle. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Members are free, nonmembers $6 at the door. The event takes place in the San Diego Art Institute, 1439 El Prado, Balboa Park. Please visit P&A at poetryandartsd.com, SDAI at sandiego-art.org, Jim Moreno at jimpoet.com, SDWI at sandiegowriters.org or call 619-957-3264 for details.

The People’s Choice Poem Performance Awards – Participants read/perform one poem under three minutes long. Audience members choose (by secret ballot) their favorite poem based on content and performance. Props, artwork, singing, music, dancing and all accompaniment is allowed and anything goes. Top poem performances (the poems that receive the most votes) win $50. Audience members will be encouraged to hoot for their favorites and try to influence the rest of the audience. Writers/artists who would like to participate in the People’s Choice Poem Performance Awards can get their names in the hat ahead of time at mkklam@gmail.com or text 619-957-3264. It is a good idea to sign up early by email or text message, as space and time are limited!