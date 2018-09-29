National Public Lands Day Pack-it-Out-Hike!

The San Diego River Park Foundation wants you to celebrate National Public Lands Day by joining us on an iconic out-and-back hike to the beautiful Three Sisters Falls!

Each year, thousands of people all over the country head out to celebrate National Public Lands and give back to natural spaces in their communities. Together with US Forest Service rangers, we’ll be exploring and caring for a special spot in the Cleveland National Forest, which includes much of the San Diego River Headwaters.

During the winter and spring, Three Sisters Falls is a fast-flowing three-tiered waterfall fed by Boulder Creek (a tributary of the San Diego River). While we are unlikely to see much water in the falls this time of year, the natural beauty of this spot has led to increased foot traffic in recent years. Unfortunately, this also means that there is an increased amount of trash in the area. Our activity will be a pack-it-out hike to Three Sisters Falls, as we’ll take the opportunity to beautify the trail by collecting “unwanted” or “left” items, placing them in garbage bags, and hiking them out! This event will be a fantastic opportunity to enjoy our local public lands and learn about local flora and fauna from experienced rangers.

The hike is 4.5 miles round trip and includes a 1,000 ft. descent and climb. In March, 2018 the Forest Service decommissioned an old trail and cut a new, more moderate, trail that delivers you to the falls. However, this is still considered a moderate to strenuous hike due to areas of rocky/unstable terrain and potential hot weather, and it’s suggested for those in good physical condition.

We look forward to exploring this new and improved route and we hope you can join us on this adventure too!

Due to limited space, RSVPS ARE REQUIRED. To RSVP and receive detailed instructions, please email volunteer@sandiegoriver.org