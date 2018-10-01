National Rideshare Week is October 1-5. Pledge to share the ride by choosing a carpool (including Waze Carpool, Lyft Line, and uberPOOL), transit, or vanpool commute and see how ridesharing can improve your commute, recapture time, and save you money.

Starting September 4, pledge to share the ride during National Rideshare Week and you'll automatically be entered to win an Apple Watch!

Leave your solo drive behind and enjoy the ride:

• Carpool for free all week long, October 1 – 5, with Waze Carpool

• Take transit for free on Free Ride Day, Tuesday, October 2, with MTS and NCTD

• Enjoy discounted Lyft and Uber rides to/from transit stops on Free Ride Day

Share your commute story during Rideshare Week by commenting on the designated @iCommuteSD Facebook post for a chance to win an iPad!

To learn more about National Rideshare Week 2018 and to view complete terms and conditions, visit iCommuteSD.com/Rideshare, call 511 and say “iCommute,” or email iCommute@sandag.org.