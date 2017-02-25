National Sculpture Society: Sculpture Symposium
Sparks Gallery 530 6th Ave., San Diego, California 92101
Figurative Sculpture: Then and Now
Saturday, February 25, 2017 2PM to 4PM
Free Event - No RSVP Required
Speakers:
Roxana Velasquez (San Diego Museum of Art, Executive Director)
Vanessa Francoise Rothe (Fine Art Connoisseur Magazine, West Coast Editor)
Eugene Daub (NSS Fellow)
Richard Becker (NSS Elected Member)
https://www.facebook.com/events/236822103426833/
Parking:
Parking is most available at the Park It On Market parking structure at 614 Market St (and 7th Ave) for $1 per hour before 6PM.
Info
Sparks Gallery 530 6th Ave., San Diego, California 92101 View Map
please enable javascript to view