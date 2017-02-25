National Sculpture Society: Sculpture Symposium

Figurative Sculpture: Then and Now

Saturday, February 25, 2017 2PM to 4PM

Free Event - No RSVP Required

Speakers:

Roxana Velasquez (San Diego Museum of Art, Executive Director)

Vanessa Francoise Rothe (Fine Art Connoisseur Magazine, West Coast Editor)

Eugene Daub (NSS Fellow)

Richard Becker (NSS Elected Member)

https://www.facebook.com/events/236822103426833/

Parking:

Parking is most available at the Park It On Market parking structure at 614 Market St (and 7th Ave) for $1 per hour before 6PM.