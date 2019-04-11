National Theatre Live Presents All About Eve

Margo Channing. Legend. True star of the theatre. The spotlight is hers, always has been. But now there’s Eve. Her biggest fan. Young, beautiful Eve. The golden girl, the girl next door. But you know all about Eve…don’t you…?

Ivo van Hove directs Gillian Anderson (The X Files, Bleak House, NT Live: A Streetcar Named Desire) and Lily James (Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, Downton Abbey, War & Peace) in his new adaptation of All About Eve, a razor-sharp, unsettling exposé of the eternal obsession at the heart of show-business. Lifting the curtain on a world of jealousy and ambition, this new production, from one of the world’s most innovative theatre directors, asks why our fascination with celebrity, youth and identity never seems to get old.

National Theatre Live captures live performances from the UK and broadcasts them in more than 2,500 movie theaters and other venues in 60 countries worldwide. As of February 2017, the global audience reached almost 8 million people.

National Theatre Live is the closest thing audiences have to experiencing the feeling of actually sitting in the theater. Broadcasts retain the feeling of a live performance and though each broadcast is filmed in front of a live audience in the theatre, cameras are carefully positioned throughout the auditorium to ensure that cinema audiences get the ‘best seat in the house.’

Tickets: http://ntlive.nationaltheatre.org.uk/productions/ntlout34-all-about-eve

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ulINtr-rVI