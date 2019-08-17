National Thrift Day

Home Start Thrift Boutique 3611 3611 Adams Ave, San Diego, California 92116

Home Start’s Thrift Boutique is celebrating National Thrift Store Day!! During store hours there will be a $15 Bag Sale, and throughout the day, there will also be a variety of scheduled activities, including hourly raffle prizes, live music, in-store stylists, furniture re-make demonstrations, and a Hallo-Wine Fall Festival preview wine sampling.

Info

Home Start Thrift Boutique 3611 3611 Adams Ave, San Diego, California 92116 View Map
Del Mar, Kensington, San Diego
619-692-0727

