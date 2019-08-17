National Thrift Day
Home Start Thrift Boutique 3611 3611 Adams Ave, San Diego, California 92116
Home Start’s Thrift Boutique is celebrating National Thrift Store Day!! During store hours there will be a $15 Bag Sale, and throughout the day, there will also be a variety of scheduled activities, including hourly raffle prizes, live music, in-store stylists, furniture re-make demonstrations, and a Hallo-Wine Fall Festival preview wine sampling.
Del Mar, Kensington, San Diego