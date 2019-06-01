National Trails Day - Eagle Peak Hike and Wildlife Exploration

Join the San Diego River Park Foundation for National Trails Day! Come see beautiful Eagle Peak Preserve and meet local wildlife experts, including the San Diego Tracking Team.

Participants will have the opportunity to look for signs of wildlife with expert trackers, explore this gorgeous headwaters preserve, and enjoy a picnic lunch (lunch is BYO).

After lunch, you are invited to lend a hand with a fun and rewarding trail maintenance volunteer project. This is your chance to enjoy a beautiful day outdoors while working with like-minded folks to care for our open spaces. All supplies will be provided. Community service hours can be verified for those who help with trail maintenance.

Alternatively, you can join a moderate 3 mile round trip hike up a trail with spectacular views of the San Diego River Gorge and surrounding areas. Scenery and wildlife abound with views of Santa Ysabel, Cuyamaca Peak and the San Diego River Gorge!

Kids, families, and adults welcome!

Participants should wear sturdy shoes, bring sun protection, 64 oz of water to drink, and lunch.

Please be aware that this is a remote location with no cell service.

RSVP REQUIRED. To RSVP, please email volunteer@sandiegoriver.org or call (619) 297-7380.