National Watercolor Society and Oceanside Museum of Art: S CA Inspirations, Past and Present

National Watercolor Society and Oceanside Museum of Art: Southern California Inspirations, Past and Present

Website: http://oma-online.org Phone number: 760-435-3721 Museum Fee

A spectacular collection of selected paintings from current National Watercolor Society's Southern California artists, plus curated works from past SoCal-based NWS members including past artists Millard Sheets and Rex Brandt, etc. San Diego artist June Rubin’s watercolor "Balboa Arboretum Amaryllis” is included with 57 other Southern California painters on view til April 21, 2019.