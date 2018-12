National Watercolor Society and Oceanside Museum of Art: Southern California Inspirations, Past and Present

Artist June Rubin’s watercolor "Balboa Arboretum Amaryllis” on exhibit. Event Dates: 12/22/2018 – 4/21/2018 Reception: 2/23/2019, 6-8 PM

Cost: Museum Fee and various hours. Website: http://oma-online.org A special exhibition of selected paintings from current National Watercolor Society's Southern California artists, plus curated works from past SoCal-based NWS members including well known artists Millard Sheets and Rex Brandt. June Rubin's artwork "Balboa Arboretum Amaryllis" was selected by internationally known artist and art juror Ken Goldman for this invitational show.