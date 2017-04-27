NATO High-Profile Event: Gender Awareness in the Security and Defense Field

In the security and defense field, both here in the U.S. and across the globe, issues of gender are often poorly understood. Even well-supported institutional efforts to increase awareness and trainings can fall short of the mark. How can we ensure that gender issues are integrated to make the field more effective? Which institutions are doing it well? How can we do it better?

In this one-day, high-profile event, national and international experts in security and defense policy, training and operations will critically examine gender mainstreaming as a component of security effectiveness.

The Kroc School's Institute for Peace and Justice — together with a research team from Queen’s University (Canada), the Australian Defence Force, and the University of California at Irvine — is launching findings from a research project on this topic, funded through a grant from the NATO Science for Peace and Security Programme.

Speakers will include representatives from NATO, the U.S. military, Australian Defence Force, U.N. Department of Peacekeeping Operations and others.