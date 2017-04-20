All Natural Exhibition

All Natural presents seven artists who are working with natural materials or naturally occurring elements to create their finished pieces. Exploring the fringes of photography, sculpture and painting, and intersecting with notions of sustainability, the exhibition highlights ways that each individual extends beyond boundaries to produce provocative and experimental results. Artists in the exhibition include Stephanie Bedwell, Jennifer Anne Bennett, Scott B. Davis, Roman de Salvo, John Oliver Lewis, Jessica McCambly, Meghann Riepenhoff.