Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché
Digital Gym Cinema 2921 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, San Diego, California 92104
Witness a riveting documentary, about Alice Guy-Blaché was a true pioneer in the film industry since the beginning in 1894 at the age of 21. Guy-Blaché directed around 1000 films and was made head of production at Gaumont, in 1896, and founded her own company, Solax, in 1910. However, her career came to abrupt end in 1919 and her work was largely forgotten.
Pamela B. Green’s energetic film is both a tribute and a detective story, tracing the circumstances by which this extraordinary artist faded from memory and the path toward her reclamation. With narration by Jodie Foster.
Runtime: 102 minutes
Year: 2018
Rating: UR
Director: Pamela B. Green
Country: USA
Languages: English; French w/ English subtitles
Price: $7.50 to $11.00 —$11 GA / $8.50 Students & Seniors / $7.50 Members