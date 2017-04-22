Nature Poetry

Anna Benson, Karen Hawthorn and Antonet O’Toole

Saturday, April 22 10am

Located at Sikes Adobe Historic Farmstead- 12655 Sunset Drive, Escondido, CA 92025/858-674-2275.

Haiku is an accessible means of capturing a moment in a 3-line poem that anyone can learn. Haiku honors special moments and appreciates nature. The class will include Haiku readings, nature walks, and instruction for creating Haiku poems from your experience. For those who choose, there will be art cards to decorate and copy your favorite Haiku to remind you to slow down and marvel at the beauty around you.

