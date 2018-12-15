Naughty or Nice Christmas Puppet Slam

Tis’ the season to be Naughty or Nice at the Marie Hitchcock Puppet Theater Saturday Dec. 15th at 7 PM. – Nite at the Puppet Asylum hosts an evening of adult puppetry featuring a holiday mix of puppet sketches, videos and songs by talented puppeteers for a mature audience. Tickets $12 purchase online or at the door.

Saturday, Dec. 15th at 7PM

The Marie Hitchcock Puppet Theater

2130 Pan American Road, San Diego CA 92101

(619) 544-9203

Tickets: $12

https://www.brownpapertickets.com/profile/3755412

Websites

https://puppetasylumhome4adultpuppetry.wordpress.com/

http://www.balboaparkpuppets.com