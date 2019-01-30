Neave Trio performs music by Debussy, Shostakovich, and Piazzolla

Rancho Bernardo Library 17110 Bernardo Center Drive, San Diego, California 92128

The Neave Trio performs a free concert at the Rancho Bernardo Library, sponsored by the nonprofit Friends of the Rancho Bernardo Library. The program includes Debussy's Piano Trio in G Major; Shostakovich's Piano Trio No. 2 in E minor, Op. 67; and Piazzolla's Las Cuatros Estaciones Portenas (Four Seasons of Buenos Aires). Recordings of the Debussy and Piazzolla were released on Neave Trio's two most recent CDs. Their sophomore album, French Moments features the only known piano trios by Debussy, Faure, and Roussel. Celebrating Piazzolla, honors the music of Astor Piazzolla with Las Cuatro Estaciones Portenas and arrangements by Leonardo Suarez Paz with mezzo-soprano Carla Jablonski.

