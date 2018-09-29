Neil Patrick Harris: The Magic Misfits: The Second Story

Shiley Theatre 5998 Alcala Park, Camino Hall, USD campus, San Diego, California 92110

Neil Patrick Harris will discuss his new book, "The Magic Misfits: The Second Story." Harris is an Emmy Award-winning actor, producer, director, and host. He also served as President of the Academy of Magical Arts from 2011-2014 and is currently starring in Netflix’s "A Series of Unfortunate Events." This is a ticketed event. Please visit www.warwicks.com or call the Warwick's Book Dept. (858) 454-0347 for details.

